IMPACT! Photos: Mercedes Martinez Lays Out Mickie James, The IInspiration Scout Their Opposition, Minoru Suzuki Destroys Kaleb With a K

Gallery / November 12, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Relive last night’s loaded IMPACT! from Las Vegas in this stunning ringside photo gallery.
Mercedes Martinez defeated former five-time Knockouts World Champion Madison Rayne to build momentum towards her title shot at Turning Point. But after reigning champ Mickie James came to her aid following a post-match beatdown, Mercedes reminded her that there can be no friends when you’re talking about the title! Before they meet in a dream match next week, Minoru Suzuki sent a strong message to Josh Alexander by destroying Kaleb With a K. Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The IInspiration scouted their upcoming opponents as Decay battled the Undead Bridesmaids. Plus, Rohit Raju scored one of the biggest victories of his career and more!
Click here for full IMPACT! results.