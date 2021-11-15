Meet the Stars of IMPACT Wrestling November 20-22 at Sam’s Town in Las Vegas

News / November 15, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Don’t miss the opportunity to meet your favorite IMPACT stars during a series of special Meet & Greets before and after Turning Point and the IMPACT! on AXS TV tapings beginning this Saturday, November 20th, at Sam’s Town in Las Vegas!
Saturday, November 20th:
5:30pm PT: Moose & Jordynne Grace
10pm PT: The IInspiration
Sunday, November 21st:
5:30pm PT: Madison Rayne & Josh Alexander
10pm PT: Mercedes Martinez & Ace Austin
Monday, November 22nd:
5:30pm PT: Deonna Purrazzo & Matthew Rehwoldt
10pm PT: Eric Young, Joe Doering & Deaner