Meet the Stars of IMPACT Wrestling November 20-22 at Sam’s Town in Las Vegas

News / November 15, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff

Get Turning Point & IMPACT! on AXS TV taping tickets

Don’t miss the opportunity to meet your favorite IMPACT stars during a series of special Meet & Greets before and after Turning Point and the IMPACT! on AXS TV tapings beginning this Saturday, November 20th, at Sam’s Town in Las Vegas!

Saturday, November 20th:

5:30pm PT: Moose & Jordynne Grace

10pm PT: The IInspiration

Sunday, November 21st:

5:30pm PT: Madison Rayne & Josh Alexander

10pm PT: Mercedes Martinez & Ace Austin

Monday, November 22nd:

5:30pm PT: Deonna Purrazzo & Matthew Rehwoldt

10pm PT: Eric Young, Joe Doering & Deaner

