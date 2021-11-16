Four-Way Clash to Determine the New #1 Contender for the Digital Media Championship

News / November 16, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Streaming now on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders, Matthew Rehwoldt, Alisha, Jake Something and Chelsea Green collide in a four-way match to determine the new #1 Contender for the Digital Media Championship! Last week, reigning champion Jordynne Grace successfully defended her title against John Skyler. Who will be next to challenge “Thicc Mama Pump”?
