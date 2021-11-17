IMPACT! on AXS TV Preview: November 18, 2021

Preview / November 17, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
It’s the last stop before IMPACT’s first LIVE special in almost two years, Turning Point! Don’t miss an all-new IMPACT! this Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders.
Suzuki. Alexander. A first-time-ever dream match for the ages! After having his IMPACT World Title reign cut short by Moose, Josh Alexander has been hellbent on reclaiming his spot at the top. But first, he must get through a most treacherous roadblock in the form of NJPW legend, Minoru Suzuki. Since coming to IMPACT, Suzuki has been on a path of destruction and a collision with Alexander was imminent. This Thursday, two of professional wrestling’s top athletes will enter the ring but only one will leave Las Vegas standing.
After the Undead Bridesmaids failed to take out Decay at the request of The IInspiration, the reigning Knockouts World Tag Team Champions have vowed to eliminate them from “their” division. This Thursday, Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay battle Kimber Lee and Brandi Lauren just 48 hours before The IInspiration put the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles on the line against Decay at Turning Point!
Before The Good Brothers defend the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles against the Bullet Club at Turning Point, Doc Gallows goes one-on-one with Hikuleo in a clash of giants! Tensions between the two sides have reached an all-time high and momentum heading into this Saturday’s title showdown is up for grabs. Brace yourself for what promises to be a thunderous collision like no other!
Following his victory in the X-Division Title #1 Contenders match, Laredo Kid was blindsided by Steve Maclin, seething over the fact that he has failed to capture the gold, despite his undefeated record. Reigning champ Trey Miguel confronted the master of mayhem and was more than willing to give him another opportunity. This Thursday, Steve Maclin squares off with Laredo Kid and if Maclin wins, he will be added to the X-Division Championship match between Trey Miguel and Laredo Kid at Turning Point!
The action begins on Before the IMPACT, this Thursday at 7/6c on AXS TV. After rebelling against his mentor and eliminating him from the Call Your Shot Gauntlet, Sam Beale goes one-on-one with Brian Myers in a highly-anticipated battle of Teacher vs Student! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.
Stay tuned to AXS TV at 10/9c for a new episode of IMPACT in 60, featuring the greatest World Title matches from IMPACT Wrestling’s illustrious history!