IMPACT! Photos: Eddie Edwards Causes Full Metal Mayhem, Giants Collide as Doc Gallows Battles Hikuleo & More

Gallery / November 19, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Relive the final IMPACT! before Turning Point LIVE this Saturday on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders in this stunning ringside photo gallery.
Just 48 hours ahead of his IMPACT World Title opportunity against Moose, Eddie Edwards upped the ante as he assaulted the champ with tables, ladders and chairs! Plus, Doc Gallows and Hikuleo went to war in a colossal showdown, Decay delivered a haunting message to The IInspiration and so much more!
