Deonna Purrazzo Looks to Reclaim the Knockouts World Title From Mickie James at Hard To Kill

News / November 20, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
On January 8th at Hard To Kill LIVE on pay-per-view from Dallas, Texas, the next chapter in perhaps the most intense rivalry in Knockouts history will be written.
After Mickie James dethroned Deonna Purrazzo to become the new Knockouts World Champion at Bound For Glory, “The Virtuosa” was noticeably absent from IMPACT Wrestling. Weeks later in a sit-down interview with Gia Miller, Purrazzo told the world to wait for her next move – and what a move it was. Following Mickie’s successful title defense over Mercedes Martinez at Turning Point, she was attacked by the former Knockouts World Champion, who then declared that her contractually-obligated rematch would take place at IMPACT’s first pay-per-view of 2022. Will Deonna Purrazzo reclaim the Knockouts World Championship at Hard To Kill or will Mickie James prove once again why she’s a pillar of the Knockouts division?
Tickets for both Hard To Kill and the IMPACT! on AXS TV tapings are on-sale now at AXS.com.