Knockouts to Compete in Ultimate X for the First Time Ever at Hard To Kill

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / November 20, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
On January 8th, history will be made at IMPACT Wrestling’s first pay-per-view of 2022, Hard To Kill, LIVE from Dallas, Texas. For the first time ever, Knockouts will compete in the high-flying, high-wire spectacle known as Ultimate X with the winner earning a future Knockouts World Title opportunity! The signature match of the X-Division has produced some of the most unforgettable moments in IMPACT history and at Hard To Kill, the greatest women’s division in professional wrestling will add to that list.
Stay tuned for more Hard To Kill news, including the participants in the first-ever Knockouts Ultimate X.
Tickets for both Hard To Kill and the IMPACT! on AXS TV tapings are on-sale now at AXS.com.