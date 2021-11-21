Go Back in Time at Throwback Throwdown II LIVE December 18 on IMPACT Plus

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / November 21, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Step out of the time machine and into the world of the IMPACT Professional Wrestling Federation at Throwback Throwdown II LIVE December 18th on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders. For one night only, IMPACT Wrestling goes retro for a night of unpredictable action from the Davis Arena in Louisville, Kentucky!
Tickets go on-sale this Monday. Stay tuned for more Throwback Throwdown II news and match announcements.
