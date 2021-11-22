Turning Point Exclusives: Deonna Purrazzo Explains Her Attack on Mickie James, Moose Respects Eddie Edwards After Full Metal Mayhem & More

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Exclusive / November 22, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
The cameras were rolling for these exclusive interviews after Turning Point went off the air on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders!
Following Mickie James‘ successful Knockouts World Title defense against Mercedes Martinez, she was blindsided by the former champ, Deonna Purrazzo, who declared that she will receive her contractually-obligated rematch at Hard To Kill. “The Virtuosa” explains her actions in this must-see clip. Plus, IMPACT World Champion Moose has a new-found respect for Eddie Edwards after the two tore apart the IMPACT Zone in one of the most brutal Full Metal Mayhem matches of all time, and more!
Click here for full Turning Point results.