Jake Something & Matthew Rehwoldt Collide in This Week’s Hard-Hitting Digital Exclusive Match

News / November 23, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Streaming now on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders, Jake Something battles Matthew Rehwoldt in this week’s Digital Exclusive Match! Following an unforgettable Turning Point, who will score the all-important victory and kick off the road to Hard To Kill with a burst of momentum?
Don’t miss a new Digital Exclusive Match premiering every Tuesday on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders, then free everywhere else on Wednesday.