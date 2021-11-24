Turning Point Photos: JONAH Destroys Josh Alexander in Violent Debut, The IInspiration Bend the Rules & More

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Gallery / November 24, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Relive all the action from this past Saturday’s Turning Point event in this loaded ringside photo gallery! Witness JONAH’s violent debut as he laid out Josh Alexander with an unrelenting assault and sent a daunting message to the rest of the IMPACT Wrestling roster. Also, see how The IInspiration overcame the horrifying force known as Decay and remained the Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, plus so much more!
See what happened when Turning Point went off the air in these exclusive interviews!