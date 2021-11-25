Chris Bey Finesses His Way to Victory on Before the IMPACT

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / November 25, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Just one hour before the Wrestle House 2 Thanksgiving Special, the action raged on from Sam’s Town in Las Vegas. In this week’s BTI exclusive match, Bullet Club’s Chris Bey went one-on-one with Fallah Bahh. “The Ultimate Finesser” was looking to bounce back after the Bullet Club came up short in their IMPACT World Tag Team Title opportunity against The Good Brothers at Turning Point – and he did just that. After a back-and-forth contest, Bey dazzled the crowd with his unbelievable athleticism, delivering an impactful Art of Finesse to score the victory.
