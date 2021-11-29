IMPACT! Exclusives: Sabin Receives a Bizarre Challenge From Rehwoldt, Swann & Mack Vow to Chop Down The Learning Tree

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Exclusive / November 29, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Just days away from this Thursday’s all-new IMPACT! on AXS TV and YouTube for IMPACT Insiders, check out these can’t miss exclusive clips!
Following his victory over Ace Austin at Turning Point, Chris Sabin was confronted by “The Drama King” Matthew Rehwoldt who told him that he wanted to understand the art of Chris Sabin – in a match! Plus, Rich Swann may have defeated VSK but his sights are still firmly set on taking out the rest of The Learning Tree alongside his longtime friend, Willie Mack!
Relive Turning Point in this stunning ringside photo gallery.