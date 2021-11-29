Rohit Raju Retains Bowling Championship, VIP Titanium Tickets Return for Hard To Kill Weekend in Dallas

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / November 29, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Rohit Raju retained the IMPACT Wrestling Bowling Championship on Sunday, Nov. 21st, held at Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas in conjunction with the soldout Turning Point IMPACT Plus special.
Rohit had new, first-time challengers from the IMPACT roster, including Zicky Dice and Havok. But Rohit showed his fellow wrestlers and the VIP Titanium ticket-holders who also were bowling that he truly is the kingpin.
Other participants included Savannah Evans, Laredo Kid and Black Taurus.
The Hard To Kill pay-per-view on Saturday, Jan. 8th also will be perk-filled for VIP Titanium ticket-holders – and a limited number of VIP Titanium tickets are still available for the first IMPACT show in 2022, held at The Factory in Dallas, along with the Jan. 9th show in Dallas for #IMPACTon AXSTV.
For Tickets, Go HERE: https://bit.ly/HTKTickets