Bonus Action From Wrestle House 2 as Havok Battles Madison Rayne in This Week’s Digital Exclusive Match

News / November 30, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
This week’s Digital Exclusive Match features never-before-seen action from Wrestle House 2! Streaming now on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders, Havok goes one-on-one with Madison Rayne as battle lines are drawn between the houseguests!
Don’t miss a new Digital Exclusive Match premiering every Tuesday on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders, then free for all users on Wednesday.