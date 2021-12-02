Moose, Matt Cardona & W. Morrissey Collide in a Three-Way World Title Showdown at Hard To Kill

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / December 2, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
On January 8th at Hard To Kill, Moose must put his IMPACT World Title on the line against not one but two dangerous challengers, Matt Cardona and W. Morrissey! After Moose discredited Cardona on IMPACT! and said that he would never be more than a “mid-carder”, the one who is “Alwayz Ready” made him pay for his actions by pinning Moose in the main event. Moments later, Moose would learn that there can be no friends when you’re talking about the IMPACT World Title as he was laid out by his former ally, W. Morrissey. With the odds stacked against the self-proclaimed “Wrestling God”, can Moose escape Dallas with his gold intact? Will Matt Cardona prove to the world that he’s main event material? Or will W. Morrissey take his place at the top of the mountain? Find out at Hard To Kill.
Tickets for both Hard To Kill and the IMPACT! on AXS TV tapings are on-sale now at AXS.com.