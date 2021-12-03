IMPACT! Photos: JONAH’s Path of Destruction Continues, Mickie James & Chris Sabin Unite to Take Out Deonna Purrazzo & Matthew Rehwoldt, Plus More

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Gallery / December 3, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Relive last night’s IMPACT! on AXS TV in this stunning ringside photo gallery! After demolishing Josh Alexander at Turning Point, JONAH continued his path of destruction in his IMPACT in-ring debut. Knockouts World Champion Mickie James joined forces with Chris Sabin to thwart an attack from Deonna Purrazzo and Matthew Rehwoldt as the highly-anticipated Knockouts World Title rematch at Hard To Kill approaches, plus more!
Click here for full IMPACT! results.