IMPACT! Exclusive: Decay Delivers a Horrifying Message to The IInspiration & The Influence Ahead of IMPACT!

Gallery / December 6, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
After Tenille Dashwood reunited with The Influence last week, she brought them together with the Knockouts World Tag Team Champions and fellow Australians, The IInspiration. In what could be the formation of a potentially unstoppable alliance, The Influence and The IInspiration must now turn their attention towards Decay as they compete against all four members of the group this Thursday on IMPACT.
The cameras were rolling for this exclusive clip you won’t see anywhere else as Decay delivers a horrifying message to their opponents!
Relive IMPACT! in this stunning ringside photo gallery.