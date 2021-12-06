Vote Now in the IMPACT Wrestling 2021 Year End Awards

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / December 6, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
2021 was a year that IMPACT fans will never forget, featuring top tier matchups, history-making moments and even the Forbidden Door. Don’t miss your opportunity to vote in the IMPACT Wrestling 2021 Year End Awards and have your say on Male Wrestler of the Year, Knockout of the Year, Men’s Tag Team of the Year, Knockout Tag Team of the Year, Men’s Match of the Year and Knockout Match of the Year!
The winners will be revealed on two special episodes of IMPACT!, December 23rd and 30th at 8/7c on AXS TV, as Scott D’Amore and Josh Mathews relive the greatest matches and moments of 2021. Voting is open now!