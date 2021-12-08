IMPACT! on AXS TV Preview: December 9, 2021

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Preview / December 8, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
The weather may be cold but the action inside the IMPACT Zone is hotter than ever! Don’t miss an all-new IMPACT! this Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders.
Before Mickie James and Deonna Purrazzo collide in a highly-anticipated Knockouts World Title rematch at Hard To Kill, they compete in tag team action as Mickie joins forces with Chris Sabin to battle Purrazzo and Matthew Rehwoldt! After “The Virtuosa” got involved in Sabin’s match against Rehwoldt last week, the reigning Knockouts World Champion evened the odds. Who will gain all-important momentum as Hard To Kill draws near? Find out this Thursday.
Eric Young, Rhino, a brutal Street Fight to settle the score! When Rhino was punished for Violent By Design‘s shortcomings, he rebelled against the group and reunited with his best friend, Heath. After a series of tag team matchups that saw both sides capture victories, the personal feud between Eric Young and Rhino has come down to this. Who will leave Las Vegas standing when Eric Young and Rhino go to war in a match where there are no disqualifications, no count outs and anything goes?
Tenille Dashwood returned to IMPACT Wrestling last week, once again completing the group known as The Influence. After hearing of The IInspiration‘s success in capturing the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles while she was away, Dashwood confronted Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay with The Influence in tow. What seemed like a volatile situation quickly deescalated as Dashwood reunited with her fellow Australians. Now the two groups must band together as they face a common enemy in Decay this Thursday on IMPACT!
Following VSK‘s loss to Rich Swann at Turning Point, The Learning Tree look to get back on Brian Myers‘ good side when they compete in tag team action this Thursday. However, doing so will be no easy task as they must square off against former IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, FinJuice! Will The Learning Tree bounce back or will FinJuice prove once again why they are one of the greatest tag teams in professional wrestling today?
From Wrestle House to the IMPACT Zone, Lawrence D returns to in-ring competition as he goes one-on-one with Rohit Raju! During a verbal altercation between Rohit Raju, Raj Singh, Johnny Swinger and Hernandez, we learned that Rohit was disappointed he wasn’t invited to Wrestle House. As Lord of the Manor, Lawrence D stepped in and challenged him to a match this Thursday!
The action begins Before the IMPACT, this Thursday at 7/6c on AXS TV and 7:30pm ET on YouTube. Lady Frost is back as she looks to cool off the terrifying Kimber Lee in an exclusive matchup! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT with a recap of the latest action, a new Iceman’s Intel and more!
The action doesn’t stop once IMPACT! goes off the air. Stay tuned to AXS TV at 10/9c for IMPACT in 60, featuring the greatest matches of reigning IMPACT Digital Media Champion and former Knockouts World Champion, Jordynne Grace!