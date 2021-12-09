Gail Kim Announces the Competitors in the First-Ever Knockouts Ultimate X Match at Hard To Kill

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / December 9, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
On January 8th, history will be made at IMPACT Wrestling’s first pay-per-view of 2022, Hard To Kill, LIVE from Dallas, Texas. For the first time ever, Knockouts will compete in the high-flying, high-wire spectacle known as Ultimate X with the winner earning a future Knockouts World Title opportunity! The signature match of the X-Division has produced some of the most unforgettable moments in IMPACT history and at Hard To Kill, the greatest women’s division in professional wrestling will add to that list. After being introduced as the newest member of IMPACT management, Gail Kim announced that Lady Frost, Tasha Steelz, Rachael Ellering, IMPACT Digital Media Champion Jordynne Grace, Chelsea Green and Rosemary will be the competitors in this monumental matchup!
Tickets for both Hard To Kill and the IMPACT! on AXS TV tapings are on-sale now at AXS.com.