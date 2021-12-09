IMPACT! on AXS TV Results: December 9, 2021

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Results / December 9, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
The action begins Before the IMPACT with an exclusive match featuring a returning Knockout!
Lady Frost vs Kimber Lee w/ Brandi Lauren
Lady Frost is back as she looks to cool off the terrifying Kimber Lee! Frost attempts to quicken the pace but Lee shuts her down with a buckle bomb into the corner. Lee hits a roundhouse kick, followed by a delayed vertical suplex for two. Both Knockouts are down following in-sync superkicks. Frost builds momentum with a cartwheel cannonball. Frost takes Lee off her feet with a modified spin kick then soars off the top rope with a corkscrew Moonsault to score the victory!
Lady Frost def Kimber Lee w/ Brandi Lauren
As Hard To Kill continues to draw near, an all-new IMPACT! is on the air from Las Vegas.
Knockouts World Champion Mickie James & Chris Sabin vs Deonna Purrazzo & Matthew Rehwoldt
Mickie James and Deonna Purrazzo look to build momentum towards their Knockouts World Title rematch at Hard To Kill in this tag team contest! Mickie squares off with Rehwoldt to kick things off as Mickie uses her quickness to gain the advantage. Purrazzo distracts Sabin on the top rope, allowing Rehwoldt to turn the tide. Purrazzo hits Sabin with a clothesline, then takes Mickie off the apron with a second clothesline. Rehwoldt connects with a sitdown powerbomb on Sabin for two. Sabin cuts him off with a mid-air dropkick and makes the tag to Mickie. Purrazzo meets her head-on and a brawl ensues. Purrazzo counters the Cradle Shock from Sabin. Mickie launches herself off the top, colliding with Purrazzo and Sabin on the floor. Purrazzo pins Mickie with some added leverage from Rehwoldt to win!
Deonna Purrazzo & Matthew Rehwoldt def Knockouts World Champion Mickie James & Chris Sabin
W. Morrissey confronts Matt Cardona during an interview with Gia Miller and vows to take him out before their Triple Threat IMPACT World Title match at Hard To Kill. Cardona challenges him to a match tonight and says that if Morrissey wins, he’ll back out of the title match!
Joe Doering says that he has a “design” to counteract the numbers advantage that Rhino, Heath, Rich Swann and Willie Mack have over Violent By Design.
Rohit Raju w/ Raj Singh vs Lawrence D
After not being invited to Wrestle House, Rohit Raju is out to hurt The Lord of the Manor, Lawrence D! Rohit walks right into an Atomic Drop, followed by a running splash from Lawrence. Out of nowhere, Josh Alexander storms into the IMPACT Zone and clears the ring!
Rohit Raju w/ Raj Singh vs Lawrence D Ends in a No Contest
Josh Alexander is back after being viciously attacked by JONAH at Turning Point. Alexander calls him out but is met by IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore instead. D’Amore says that JONAH isn’t in the building because he asked him to stay home in anticipation of a situation like this. D’Amore announces Alexander vs JONAH on January 8th at Hard To Kill but Alexander doesn’t want to wait. D’Amore tells him to keep his emotions in check when Alexander snaps and delivers a C4 Spike to Raj Singh!
Laredo Kid comes to the aid of a security guard who’s being bullied by the Bullet Club’s Chris Bey & Hikuleo.
After remaining undefeated, Steve Maclin demands yet another X-Division Title opportunity but Scott D’Amore denies him this time.
The Learning Tree (VSK & Zicky Dice) vs FinJuice (David Finlay & Juice Robinson)
Can The Learning Tree impress their teacher, Brian Myers, with a victory over one of the most successful tag teams in pro wrestling today? Zicky uses an outlandish magic trick to distract Juice, allowing VSK to take control with a top rope foot stomp. Zicky and VSK have issues in the early going as they struggle to employ tag team fundamentals. FinJuice hit the double flapjack on VSK. Moments later, the double team attack continues as FinJuice put VSK away with a backbreaker elbow drop!
FinJuice (David Finlay & Juice Robinson) def The Learning Tree (VSK & Zicky Dice)
After the match, VSK and Zicky Dice are seen arguing over the their loss.
IMPACT World Champion Moose offers to help W. Morrissey take out Matt Cardona tonight so that they’re World Title match at Hard To Kill can be one-on-one. Morrissey says that he doesn’t trust Moose and vows to eliminate Cardona himself.
As Eric Young is about to enter the IMPACT Zone for his Street Fight with Rhino, he tells Joe Doering and Deaner to stay in the back.
Eric Young vs Rhino – Street Fight
The personal rivalry between former Violent By Design allies Eric Young and Rhino explodes in this match with no disqualifications and no count outs! Rhino sends him into the steel guardrail, then delivers a back suplex on the apron. Rhino hits a vertical suplex on the exposed ramp. Young sidesteps a Gore attempt as Rhino crashes head-first into a garbage can. Rhino takes him off the top with a thunderous Superplex. Rhino sets up for another Gore when Deaner and Joe Doering hit the ring. Heath evens the odds as Rhino gets caught with a shot from Young’s mask. It’s total anarchy as Rich Swann, Willie Mack and even IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers join the fray. Young capitalizes off the chaos with a Piledriver to win!
Eric Young def Rhino – Street Fight
Post-match, Violent By Design join forces with The Good Brothers to lay out Rhino, Heath, Rich Swann and Willie Mack.
Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The IInspiration and The Influence argue over what their new supergroup should be called – either the IInspirational Influence or the Influential IInspiration! Regardless, they must get on the same page because their 8-person tag team match against Decay is next.
Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessie McKay) & The Influence (Tenille Dashwood & Madison Rayne) w/ Kaleb With a K vs Decay (Rosemary, Havok, Black Taurus & Crazzy Steve)
Could The IInspiration’s new alliance with The Influence be what it takes to put their issues with Decay to rest? Following a double kick from The IInspiration to the back of Rosemary, the Demon Assassin rises from the dead to scare them off. Havok hits Jessie with a backbreaker clothesline combo for two. Madison jumps on the back of Steve but he sends her for a ride and bites her head. Taurus throws Dashwood over the top rope as she crashes into Kaleb at ringside. It appears Madison is angry that The IInspiration didn’t help break her partner’s fall. In the ring, Rosemary spears Dashwood to score the victory!
Decay (Rosemary, Havok, Black Taurus & Crazzy Steve) def Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessie McKay) & The Influence (Tenille Dashwood & Madison Rayne) w/ Kaleb With a K
Gia Miller interviews the newest member of the Knockouts division, Lady Frost, after her victory over Kimber Lee earlier tonight on BTI. Scott D’Amore reveals Gail Kim as the newest member of the IMPACT management and she announces the lineup for the first-ever Knockouts Ultimate X match at Hard To Kill: Lady Frost, Tasha Steelz, Rachael Ellering, IMPACT Digital Media Champion Jordynne Grace, Chelsea Green and Rosemary!
W. Morrissey vs Matt Cardona
The stakes are high in this week’s IMPACT! main event – if W. Morrissey can defeat Matt Cardona, Cardona will be removed from the Triple Threat IMPACT World Title match at Hard To Kill! Morrissey meets Cardona on the ramp during his entrance and the fight is on. They brawl around the ringside area where Morrissey drives Cardona into the steel ring post. In the ring, Cardona hits a flash Codebreaker for two. Morrissey sends Cardona toppling from the top all the way to the floor, then throws him like a lawn dart into the post. IMPACT World Champion Moose is seen watching on from a press box as Cardona is busted open. Morrissey charges into the corner but Cardona sidesteps to create separation and build momentum. Cardona takes the big man off his feet with a missile dropkick, followed by the ReBoot for two. Facing adversity, Cardona counters a powerbomb into Radio Silence but Morrissey somehow kicks out. Moments later, Morrissey pummels him in the corner as the referee tries to pry him off. Morrissey pushes Brian Hebner to the mat and he calls for the bell!
Matt Cardona def W. Morrissey by Disqualification
Morrissey takes out Hebner with a big boot. The assault continues when Morrissey delivers a powerbomb to an already lifeless Cardona. Chelsea Green comes out to protect her fiancé as Moose hits the ring. Moose wants Morrissey’s help in taking out Cardona but Morrissey gives him a boot instead. Cardona fights back and lays out Morrissey before standing tall with the IMPACT World Title held high!
IMPACT! goes off the air.