Josh Alexander Collides With JONAH in a Battle to Determine IMPACT Wrestling’s Top Dog at Hard To Kill

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / December 9, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
At Turning Point, JONAH made a gigantic statement when he demolished former IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander during his shocking IMPACT debut. After being on the shelf for weeks following the attack, Alexander finally made his return to IMPACT Wrestling with revenge on his mind. But much to his dismay, Alexander was informed by IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore that he would have to wait to get his hands on the self-proclaimed “Top Dog”. That opportunity will come in one of the most anticipated heavyweight clashes of all time when Josh Alexander collides with JONAH at Hard To Kill, LIVE January 8th on pay-per-view! What will happen when these two forces of nature collide in Dallas? One thing is for certain, it will be an unrelenting onslaught unlike anything you’ve seen before.
Tickets for both Hard To Kill and the IMPACT! on AXS TV tapings are on-sale now at AXS.com.