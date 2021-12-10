IMPACT! Photos: The Super Alliance Between The IInspiration & The Influence Falls Apart, An Enraged Josh Alexander Returns & More

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Gallery / December 10, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Relive all the hard-hitting action from last night’s IMPACT! on AXS TV in this incredible ringside photo gallery. After joining forces just one week ago, the super alliance between Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The IInspiration and The Influence didn’t get off to a good start as they fell victim to Decay. Following a vicious attack at the hands of JONAH, “Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander made his return to IMPACT Wrestling with revenge on his mind. Plus, see more up close and personal shots of all your favorite IMPACT stars and Knockouts!
Click here for full IMPACT! results.