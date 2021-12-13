IMPACT! Exclusives: Jordynne Grace & Rosemary Set to Make History in Ultimate X, Moose Looks to Cement His Legacy at Hard To Kill & More

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Exclusive / December 13, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Don’t miss these exclusive clips from the latest episode of IMPACT. After W. Morrissey was disqualified in his match against Matt Cardona, the IMPACT World Title clash at Hard To Kill will remain a Triple Threat as Moose defends the gold against not one but two challengers. Hear what the champ had to say as cameras caught up with him moments after the conclusion of the show. IMPACT Digital Media Champion Jordynne Grace and Rosemary share their thoughts on competing in the historic first-ever Knockouts Ultimate X match at Hard To Kill. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton get into a heated confrontation with Johnny Swinger and Hernandez, plus so much more!
Relive IMPACT! in this stunning ringside photo gallery.