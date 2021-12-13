Jimmy Rave Passes Away

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / December 13, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
We at IMPACT Wrestling are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of James Guffey, otherwise known as Jimmy Rave. We offer our sincere condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.
Rave made his IMPACT Wrestling debut in 2002 during The Asylum Years and became a mainstay of the X-Division. Rave would return to IMPACT in 2007 as he, Lance Hoyt and Christy Hemme formed the prominent group named The Rock ‘N Rave Infection.