Moose & Mickie James Take Over Dallas for the Champions Media Tour Ahead of Hard To Kill

News / December 13, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
The Champions Media Tour in Dallas last week also included a visit to The Factory in Deep Ellum, site of next month’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view, a motivational 60-minute speech to high school student-athletes, and more.
IMPACT World Champion Moose and IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Mickie James helped the locals get further excited for the Jan. 8 and Jan. 9 shows at The Factory, as the fallout from Hard To Kill will be under the spotlight on Jan. 9th for a taping of the flagship weekly TV show, Impact!, which airs every Thursday night on AXS TV.
Being in Texas, the two also had to enjoy some Tex-Mex cuisine with home-made guacamole, naturally.
Moose & Mickie James met fans at The Factory and also visited Beckett Media for a live interview with the premiere sources for trading card pricing and more. They talked all things IMPACT, including the brand-new Series 4 of IMPACT Trading Cards.
Another highlight of their time in Texas was a visit to Dunbar High School, arranged by the school’s head football coach, Todd Lawson, and the president of the Dallas chapter of the NFL Alumni Association, Liffort Hobley. Moose and Mickie James spoke to about 100 student-athletes, including football, basketball and volleyball players.
Before their time in Texas wrapped, they visited the annual Holiday Toy Drive for Suga Suga Kids, a local charitable organization run by 13-year-old CEO Triniti Chitman. The charity benefits Anna’s House, a residential facility that houses women who find themselves at the crossroads of life and have fallen victim to crime, and more.