Meet the Stars of IPWF Before & After Throwback Throwdown II This Saturday

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / December 14, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
For one night only, you have the opportunity to meet the stars of the IMPACT Provincial Wrestling Federation during a series of special Meet & Greets before and after Throwback Throwdown II! Don’t miss Sonny Sanders, Rapid Delivery Pete, Sex Ferguson, Ladybird Johnston, Jazzy Fitbody and of course, Johnny Swinger.
Throwback Throwdown II, presented by Pabst Blue Ribbon, goes down LIVE this Saturday at 8pm ET from the Davis Arena in Louisville, Kentucky!
Can’t be there in-person? Stream Throwback Throwdown II LIVE on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders.
Meet & Greet Schedule:
5:30pm ET – Sex Ferguson, Johnny Swinger & Jazzy Fitbody
Post-Show – Rapid Delivery Pete, Sonny Sanders & Ladybird Johnston