Meet the Stars of IPWF Before & After Throwback Throwdown II This Saturday

News / December 14, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff

Get Throwback Throwdown II tickets

For one night only, you have the opportunity to meet the stars of the IMPACT Provincial Wrestling Federation during a series of special Meet & Greets before and after Throwback Throwdown II! Don’t miss Sonny Sanders, Rapid Delivery Pete, Sex Ferguson, Ladybird Johnston, Jazzy Fitbody and of course, Johnny Swinger.

Throwback Throwdown II, presented by Pabst Blue Ribbon, goes down LIVE this Saturday at 8pm ET from the Davis Arena in Louisville, Kentucky!

Can’t be there in-person? Stream Throwback Throwdown II LIVE on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders.

Meet & Greet Schedule:

5:30pm ET – Sex Ferguson, Johnny Swinger & Jazzy Fitbody

Post-Show – Rapid Delivery Pete, Sonny Sanders & Ladybird Johnston

