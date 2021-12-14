The Wolves Are on the Prowl in This Week’s Exclusive Digital Media Match

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / December 14, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Streaming now on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders, former IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Wolves reunite in this week’s Digital Media match! This exclusive contest sends you to The Wrestling Revolver as Eddie Edwards and Davey Richards take on Infrared in a must-see tag team collision!
Catch an exclusive digital match premiering every Tuesday on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders, then free for all users on Wednesday.