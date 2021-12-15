IMPACT! on AXS TV Preview: December 16, 2021

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Preview / December 15, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Tensions are at an all-time high as Hard To Kill approaches! Don’t miss an all-new IMPACT! this Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders.
Before they collide in a Triple Threat World Title showdown on January 8th at Hard To Kill, IMPACT World Champion Moose, Matt Cardona and W. Morrissey will sign the contract for the blockbuster matchup this Thursday. After W. Morrissey was disqualified in last week’s IMPACT! main event against Matt Cardona, the situation quickly escalated into an all-out brawl that saw Cardona stand tall over his Hard To Kill opponents. Now there’s no telling what might happen when Moose, Cardona and Morrissey come together once again to sign on the dotted line!
Following a vicious attack at the hands of JONAH, Josh Alexander returned to IMPACT last week with vengeance on his mind. But much to his dismay, JONAH had been asked not to come to the IMPACT Zone by Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore. Instead, Alexander would take out his pent-up anger on Rohit Raju and Raj Singh. This Thursday, Alexander’s path of destruction continues when he meets Rohit in singles action just a few weeks away from his collision with JONAH at Hard To Kill!
If a super alliance between Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The IInspiration and The Influence sounded too good to be true – you were right. During an 8-person tag team match against Decay last week, communication between the two duos quickly broke down, allowing their rivals to score the victory. This Thursday, The IInspiration and The Influence turn their attention towards each other when Jessie McKay battles Tenille Dashwood one-on-one!
Violent By Design always has a plan. When the group got involved in the Street Fight between Eric Young and Rhino last week, it was Heath, Rich Swann and Willie Mack who evened the odds. After Young capitalized on the chaos to defeat Rhino, Violent By Design formed an unholy alliance with IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers to lay out their competition! This Thursday, what will happen when Rich Swann and Willie Mack battle the colossal pairing of Doc Gallows and Joe Doering in a must-see tag team bout?
Trey Miguel has been on a roll since winning the X-Division Title for the very first time at Bound For Glory. After overcoming the odds at Turning Point with a victory over both Laredo Kid and Steve Maclin, the search for Trey’s next challenger begins. And what better way to prove that you’re worthy of a title opportunity than by defeating the champion himself in singles action? Poised up-and-comer John Skyler will look to do just that when he takes on Trey Miguel this Thursday!
Buckle up for a collision between two of the most athletic, high-flying stars in professional wrestling today as Chris Bey battles Laredo Kid! After the Bullet Club was seen bullying a security guard in the backstage area, Laredo Kid came to his aid. Who will take home the W when they meet this Thursday?
The action begins Before the IMPACT, this Thursday at 7/6c on AXS TV and 7:30pm ET on YouTube. Following a confrontation over cold, hard cash, Ace Austin will go one-on-one with Hernandez in an exclusive matchup! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT with a recap of the latest action, a new Iceman’s Intel and more!
The action doesn’t stop once IMPACT! goes off the air. Stay tuned to AXS TV at 10/9c for IMPACT in 60, featuring the greatest matches from the terrifying “Undead Bride” and former Knockouts Champion, Su Yung!