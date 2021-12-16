IMPACT! on AXS TV Results: December 16, 2021

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Results / December 16, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
The action begins on Before the IMPACT with an exclusive match!
Ace Austin w/ Madman Fulton vs. Hernandez w/ Johnny Swinger
In a battle of speed vs. size, Ace Austin’s quickness proved the trump card as he defeated Hernandez with The Fold.
Ace Austin def. Hernandez
Tonight’s IMPACT is dedicated to James “Jimmy Rave” Guffey.
Rohit Raju w/ Raj Singh vs. Josh Alexander
With Hard to Kill fast approaching on January 8th “Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander made a statement ahead of his colossal confrontation against JONAH, Alexander overcame injured ribs from JONAH’s brutal attack at Turning Point and interference from Raj Singh at ringside to pick up a decisive victory over the ever-conniving Rohit Raju.
Josh Alexander def. Rohit Raju
Gia Miller interviews Violent By Design and The Good Brothers to inquire about a potential alliance in the tag team division. The Good Brothers explain that while they don’t trust VBD, they plan to keep their friends close and their enemies closer. Doc Gallows and Joe Doering plan to show the world what violence is all about.
Moose interrupts Chelsea Green’s interview about the historic first Knockouts Ultimate X match at Hard To Kill. Moose wishes Chelsea good luck and then offers a stark warning about Matt Cardona’s future after Hard To Kill.
Joe Doering and Doc Gallows w/ Eric Young, Deaner and Karl Anderson vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack w/ Heath and Rhino
Swann and Willie attempt to use their speed and striking skills to overcome the monstrous duo of Gallows and Doering, but the size and strength of Doc and Doering is too much to handle as they defeat Willie Mack with a double chokeslam.
Joe Doering and Doc Gallows def. Rich Swann and Willie Mack
The Good Brothers and Violent By Design try to inflict further suffering on Heath, Rhino, Rich and Willie before Eddie Edwards evens the odds and sends them scurrying.
VSK wants to inform Brian Myers of The Learning Tree’s latest loss to FinJuice but Zicky Dice proposes a match against to Decay to get The Learning Tree back on track.
JONAH explains how he’s going to beat Josh Alexander until he respects the “Top Dog” at Hard To Kill.
John Skyler vs. Trey Miguel
Trey connects with the Meteora to pick up a swift victory over John Skyler.
Trey Miguel def. John Skyler
After the match Steve Maclin attacks Trey at the top of the ramp and smashes Trey in the skull with the X-Division Championship he desperately covets. Maclin drags Trey backstage.
Trey is bound and gagged backstage as Maclin taunts him.
Chris Bey vs. Laredo Kid
In a MUST-SEE fast paced, high flying, state of the art wrestling match, Bullet Club’s Chris Bey scored the victory over the masked sensation Laredo Kid with the Art of Finesse OUT OF NOWHERE.
Chris Bey def. Laredo Kid
We look back at Ring of Honor’s Final Battle event last Saturday as Deonna Purrazzo challenged reigning ROH Women’s World Champion Rok-C. Matt Striker confirms that IMPACT management has made the match official and it will take place after Hard To Kill. Mickie and Deonna have a heated brawl following a confrontation at a contract signing.
Scott D’Amore and Gail Kim reinstitute a no contact clause between Deonna and Mickie before making their Hard To Kill Knockouts World Championship match a Texas Death Match.
A teaser tells us that Masha Slamovich is coming soon!
Tenille Dashwood vs. Jessie McKay
The passive aggressive relationship between The Influence and The IInspiration continues to explode as Kaleb pulled the referee out of the ring just as Jessie was about to score the win. The confusion at ringside allowed Tenille to connect with the Spotlight and pick up the win.
Tenille Dashwood def. Jessie McKay
Throwback Throwdown II presented by Pabst Blue Ribbon is THIS SATURDAY on IMPACT Plus and IMPACT Ultimate Insider on YouTube.
Scott D’Amore presides over the contract signing between Moose, W. Morrissey and Matt Cardona for the IMPACT World Championship match at Hard To Kill. W. Morrissey declares that he came to IMPACT to become World Champion and he plans to do that at Hard To Kill. Morrissey signs the contract and leaves. Matt Cardona, accompanied by Chelsea Green, says nobody has been counted out more than he has but his passion is impossible to kill. Cardona signs the contract after stating that he’ll never be more ready than he will be at Hard To Kill. Moose asks Chelsea what will happen after he proves that Matt will always be “Mid-cardona”. A brawl erupts between Moose and Cardona after more trash talk before Moose drives Cardona through a table. Cardona looks to hit Moose with a chair but Moose ducks and Cardona accidentally strikes Chelsea instead. A concerned and remorseful Cardona demands help for Chelsea.
IMPACT! goes off the air.