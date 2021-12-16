Mickie James vs Deonna Purrazzo at Hard To Kill Now a Texas Death Match for the Knockouts World Title

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / December 16, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
On January 8th at Hard To Kill LIVE on pay-per-view from Dallas, Texas, the next chapter in perhaps the most intense rivalry in Knockouts history will be written – and it will now be a Texas Deathmatch!
After Mickie James dethroned Deonna Purrazzo to become the new Knockouts World Champion at Bound For Glory, “The Virtuosa” was noticeably absent from IMPACT Wrestling. Weeks later in a sit-down interview with Gia Miller, Purrazzo told the world to wait for her next move – and what a move it was. Following Mickie’s successful title defense over Mercedes Martinez at Turning Point, she was attacked by the former Knockouts World Champion, who then declared that her contractually-obligated rematch would take place at IMPACT’s first pay-per-view of 2022. Another heated brawl later, Scott D’Amore and Gail Kim reinstituted a no contact clause before making their Hard To Kill Knockouts World Championship match a Texas Death Match! Will Deonna Purrazzo reclaim the Knockouts World Championship at Hard To Kill or will Mickie James prove once again why she’s a pillar of the Knockouts division?
Tickets for both Hard To Kill and the IMPACT! on AXS TV tapings are on-sale now at AXS.com.