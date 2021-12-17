IMPACT! Photos: Doc Gallows & Joe Doering Tower Over Their Competition, Tenille Dashwood Pins One Half of the Knockouts World Tag Team Champions & More

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Gallery / December 17, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Relive last night’s jaw-dropping edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV in this stunning ringside photo gallery! In a battle of Influence vs IInspiration, Tenille Dashwood picked up an important victory as she pinned one half of the Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, Jessie McKay, in singles action. Plus, IMPACT World Tag Team Champion Doc Gallows & Violent By Design‘s Joe Doering put their unholy alliance to work as they used their size and power advantage to take out Rich Swann and Willie Mack, and more!
