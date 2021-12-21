Hardcore War Comes to Hard To Kill as Good Brothers & Violent By Design Battle Swann, Mack, Edwards, Rhino & Heath

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / December 21, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Brace yourself for a Hardcore War LIVE January 8th on pay-per-view! Violent By Design always has a plan and this one may have been the most nefarious of them all. After the group led by Eric Young formed an unholy alliance with IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers, they didn’t waste any time in attempting to eliminate their competition in the tag team division, Rich Swann, Willie Mack, Heath and Rhino. But there to even the odds was IMPACT’s resident guardian, Eddie Edwards. Now the two armies turn their attention towards Hard To Kill where they will collide in a match with no disqualifications, no count outs, plenty of weapons and anything goes! Who will declare victory in Dallas, Texas?
Tickets for both Hard To Kill and the IMPACT! on AXS TV tapings are on-sale now at AXS.com.