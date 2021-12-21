IMPACT! on AXS TV Preview: December 23, 2021

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Preview / December 21, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
This Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders, it’s a special holiday edition of IMPACT! that you can’t miss.
Celebrate the moments, the memories and the monumental matches that defined IMPACT Wrestling in The Best of 2021 Part 1. It was a year that IMPACT fans will never forget, featuring the biggest names in pro wrestling like Kenny Omega, Josh Alexander, Deonna Purrazzo, Christian Cage, Moose, Mickie James, Rich Swann, The Good Brothers and so many more!
Plus, we kick off the Year End Awards as the Male Tag Team of the Year, Knockout of the Year and Knockouts Match of the Year are revealed. Who will add a prestigious milestone to their list of accolades?
The action begins Before the IMPACT this Thursday at 7/6c on AXS TV and 7:30pm ET on YouTube! Go back in time with Throwback Throwdown II bonus action as Pelvis Wesley takes on DJ 2 Large in a bout between two of the IPWF’s hottest musical talents! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT with a recap of the latest action, a new Iceman’s Intel and more!
The action doesn’t stop once IMPACT! goes off the air. Stay tuned to AXS TV at 10/9c for IMPACT in 60, featuring one of the most violent and sadistic match types in all of professional wrestling – Raven’s Clockwork Orange House of Fun!