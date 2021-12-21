Return to IPWF as Sex Ferguson Battles Downtown Daddy Brown in an Exclusive Empty Arena Match

News / December 21, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff

Click here to stream on IMPACT Plus

Click here to stream on YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders

Streaming now on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders, witness the Empty Arena match between Sex Ferguson and Downtown Daddy Brown for the IPWF International Commonwealth Television Title, as seen at Throwback Throwdown II, in its entirety!

Catch an exclusive digital match premiering every Tuesday on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders, then free for all users on Wednesday.

  • Recent Posts