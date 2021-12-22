The IInspiration Defend the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Against The Influence at Hard To Kill

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / December 22, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
When Tenille Dashwood brought The Influence together with the reigning Knockouts World Tag Team Champions and fellow Australians, The IInspiration, many thought that they would dominate the Knockouts division for years to come. But much to their dismay, the friendly alliance lasted a whopping seven days before the two teams found themselves at odds. On January 8th at Hard To Kill, The IInspiration will put their Knockouts World Tag Team Titles on the line once again as Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay square off with Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne in a star-studded championship encounter!
Tickets for both Hard To Kill and the IMPACT! on AXS TV tapings are on-sale now at AXS.com.