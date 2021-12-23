IMPACT Wrestling Best of 2021 Part 1 Recap

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Results / December 23, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
The action begins Before the IMPACT.
Pelvis Wesley w/ Colonel Corn vs DJ 2 Large – BTI Exclusive Match
Go back in time with Throwback Throwdown II bonus action as Pelvis Wesley takes on DJ 2 Large in a bout between two of the IPWF’s hottest musical talents! After Corn gets involved, DJ chases him around the ringside area. Pelvis capitalizes off the distraction with a karate chop to the neck. Pelvis tries to hit DJ over the back with his guitar but referee Fred Franklin stops him in the nick of time. Pelvis inadvertently takes out Corn on the apron. DJ follows up with a wind-up clothesline to win!
DJ 2 Large def Pelvis Wesley w/ Colonel Corn – BTI Exclusive Match
It’s time to celebrate the holidays, IMPACT Wrestling style! Over the next two weeks, join Josh Mathews and IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore as they relive the greatest matches and moments of the historic year that was 2021. Plus, the winners of the Year End Awards will be revealed!
Best of 2021: AEW World Champion Kenny Omega & IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers def IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann, Chris Sabin & Moose – Hard To Kill
IMPACT kicked off 2021 in a big way as the Forbidden Door was opened. At Hard To Kill, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega competed in his first-ever match in IMPACT Wrestling as he joined forces with IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers to battle IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann, Moose and Chris Sabin. When the dust had settled, it was Omega who defeated Swann with a V-Trigger and set the stage for the unforgettable year to come.
As she prepares to compete in the first-ever Knockouts Ultimate X match at Hard To Kill, IMPACT Digital Media Champion Jordynne Grace asks X-Division veteran Chris Sabin for advice. He says that the key to victory in the high-risk matchup is upper-body strength, something that Grace has no shortage of!
2021 proved that anyone can step foot into IMPACT Wrestling, such as Matt Cardona, Kenny Omega, W. Morrissey, Jay White, Frankie Kazarian, Mickie James, Christian Cage, Christopher Daniels and JONAH!
Best of 2021: IMPACT World Tag Team Champions FinJuice (David Finlay & Juice Robinson) def The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) – Rebellion
At Rebellion 2021, New Japan Pro Wrestling’s FinJuice and The Good Brothers found themselves on a collision course for the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles! The rivalry raged on for much of the year but on this night, Juice Robinson would roll up Doc Gallows with a small package to remain on top of the mountain.
Men’s Tag Team of the Year: IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers
The Good Brothers are revealed as the Men’s Tag Team of the Year in the 2021 Year End Awards!
Best of 2021: AEW World Champion Kenny Omega def IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann (Title vs Title Winner Take All) – Rebellion
The history-making moments continued at IMPACT’s second pay-per-view of 2021, Rebellion, as IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann battled AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in a monumental Title vs Title Winner Take All match! After a hard-hitting affair, Omega further cemented his legacy as one of the greatest of all time when he pinned Swann to become the new IMPACT World Champion.
Deonna Purrazzo vows to regain the Knockouts World Title from Mickie James when they collide in a Texas Death Match at Hard To Kill, LIVE January 8th on pay-per-view! Until then, a no-contact clause has been put in place by IMPACT management.
Knockouts Match of the Year: Mickie James def Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo – Bound For Glory
The Year End Award for Knockouts Match of the Year goes to Deonna Purrazzo vs Mickie James for the Knockouts World Title at Bound For Glory 2021! “Hardcore Country” defeated “The Virtuosa” to once again become queen of the Knockouts division but will lightning strike twice when they meet in a Texas Death Match at Hard To Kill?
As the newest member of the IMPACT management team, Gail Kim grants Trey Miguel his wish and announces that he will defend the X-Division Title against Steve Maclin one-on-one at Hard To Kill!
Masha Slamovich is coming soon to IMPACT Wrestling!
Moose puts the IMPACT World Title on the line against Matt Cardona and W. Morrissey in a star-studded Triple Threat showdown at Hard To Kill!
Best of 2021: Josh Alexander def X-Division Champion Ace Austin & TJP – Rebellion
It was a match that had wrestling fans on the edge of their seats as Josh Alexander defeated Ace Austin and TJP in a Triple Threat match to become the new X-Division Champion at Rebellion 2021! Many looked at this match as the launching point for the incredible year that Alexander had, which included capturing the IMPACT World Title in the main event of Bound For Glory.
The Good Brothers and Violent By Design agree that while they don’t like each other, they dislike their opponents in Hardcore War, Rich Swann, Willie Mack, Eddie Edwards, Heath and Rhino even more. The match that’s all about violence goes down LIVE January 8th at Hard To Kill.
Best of 2021: Jordynne Grace def John Skyler, Chelsea Green, Crazzy Steve, Madison Rayne & Fallah Bahh – Countdown to Glory
The first-ever IMPACT Digital Media Champion was crowned at Countdown to Glory when Jordynne Grace outlasted five other competitors in the conclusion of a grueling tournament!
Knockout of the Year: Deonna Purrazzo
In one of the closest votes in IMPACT Year End Award history, Deonna Purrazzo is announced as the back-to-back Knockout of the Year!
The Best of 2021 and the Year End Awards continue next Thursday at 8/7c on another special edition of IMPACT. Don’t miss the Knockouts Tag Team of the Year, Men’s Match of the Year, Men’s Wrestler of the Year, as well as more unforgettable matches and moments that defined IMPACT Wrestling in 2021!
Best of 2021: Josh Alexander def IMPACT World Champion Christian Cage – Bound For Glory
Following a career-defining run with the X-Division Title, Josh Alexander exercised Option C to challenge Christian Cage for the IMPACT World Title at Bound For Glory. With his family in the front row, Alexander realized his dream when he forced Cage to submit with an ankle lock to capture the top prize for the very first time.
Best of 2021: Moose def IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander – Bound For Glory
But the feel-good moment wouldn’t last as moments after the bell, Moose “called his shot” for an IMPACT World Title opportunity anyplace, anytime and defeated Alexander to close out IMPACT’s biggest event of the year as World Champion.