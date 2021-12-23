ROH World Title to be Defended in IMPACT for First-Time Ever as Jonathan Gresham Takes On Chris Sabin at Hard To Kill

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / December 23, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
IMPACT Wrestling’s first pay-per-view of 2022, Hard To Kill, is shaping up to be a historic night you have to see to believe. For the first-time ever, Jonathan Gresham will defend the ROH World Championship on an IMPACT event as he squares off with one of the greatest X-Division Champions of all time, Chris Sabin in a highly-anticipated dream match. Who will score the victory in this monumental showdown between two of the most athletic professional wrestlers of this generation? Find out LIVE January 8th on pay-per-view.
Tickets for both Hard To Kill and the IMPACT! on AXS TV tapings are on-sale now at AXS.com.