X-Division Champ Trey Miguel Goes One-on-One With Steve Maclin to Settle the Score at Hard To Kill

News / December 23, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
The undefeated Steve Maclin has been a thorn in the side of Trey Miguel ever since “Spider-Trey” won the title for the very first time at Bound For Glory. While Trey was victorious at IMPACT’s biggest event of the year, he did not pin or submit Maclin in the multi-man match to become the champion. One month later at Turning Point, Trey won another multi-man match but once again, did not defeat Maclin to obtain victory. After being denied any further title opportunities by IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore, Maclin took things into his own hands and abducted Trey in order to get what he desired. As a result, it was Trey who demanded a one-on-one title defense against Steve Maclin and that’s exactly what will happen at Hard To Kill, LIVE January 8th on pay-per-view. Who will leave Dallas as the X-Division Champion when Trey Miguel and Steve Maclin settle the score once and for all?
Tickets for both Hard To Kill and the IMPACT! on AXS TV tapings are on-sale now at AXS.com.