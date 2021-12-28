Meet The Good Brothers, The IInspiration & More During Hard To Kill Weekend Meet & Greets

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / December 28, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
On Saturday, January 8th and Sunday, January 9th, IMPACT Wrestling takes over Dallas for Hard To Kill weekend, featuring a series of can’t miss Meet & Greets. Don’t miss this opportunity to meet your favorite IMPACT stars and Knockouts!
All Meet & Greets will take place at The Factory before and after Hard To Kill and the IMPACT! on AXS TV tapings.
Saturday, January 8th at 5:30pm CT – The Good Brothers
Saturday, January 8th at 10pm CT – The IInspiration
Sunday, January 9th at 5:30pm CT – Mickie James & Rosemary
Sunday, January 9th at 10pm CT – Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green
