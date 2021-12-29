IMPACT! on AXS TV Preview: December 30, 2021

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Preview / December 29, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
This Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders, the hits keep on coming with another must-see holiday edition of IMPACT!
Celebrate the moments, the memories and the monumental matches that defined IMPACT Wrestling in the Best of 2021 Part 2. Last week, Josh Mathews and IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore relived the historic first half of the year and now their look back will continue. It was a year that IMPACT fans will never forget, featuring the biggest names in pro wrestling like Kenny Omega, Josh Alexander, Deonna Purrazzo, Christian Cage, Moose, Mickie James, Rich Swann, The Good Brothers and so many more!
Plus, the 2021 Year End Awards continue as the Wrestler of the Year, Knockouts Tag Team of the Year and Men’s Match of the Year are revealed! After Deonna Purrazzo won Knockout of the Year, Mickie James vs Deonna Purrazzo at Bound For Glory won Knockouts Match of the Year and The Good Brothers won Men’s Tag Team of the Year, who will take home a trophy this week?
The action begins Before the IMPACT this Thursday at 7/6c on AXS TV and 7:30pm ET on YouTube! In a clash between two teams determined to move up the ladder, Black Taurus and Crazzy Steve of Decay battle The Learning Tree’s VSK and Zicky Dice! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT with a recap of the latest action, a new Iceman’s Intel and more!
The action doesn’t stop once IMPACT! goes off the air. Stay tuned to AXS TV at 10/9c for IMPACT in 60, featuring some of the greatest holiday-themed matches and moments in IMPACT Wrestling history!