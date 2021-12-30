IMPACT Wrestling Best of 2021 Part 2 Recap

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Results / December 30, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
The action begins Before the IMPACT!
Decay (Black Taurus & Crazzy Steve) w/ Havok & Rosemary vs The Learning Tree (VSK & Zicky Dice) – BTI Exclusive
Tag teams jockey for position in hopes of moving up the ladder! Steve bites Zicky’s head before delivering tandem offense alongside Taurus. The momentum continues in Decay’s favor as Taurus hits a thunderous powerslam to VSK. The Learning Tree turn the tide as they provoke Steve on the apron. Taurus creates separation and makes the tag to Steve. The pace quickens as Steve snaps the neck of VSK. Taurus whips Steve into the corner with a cannonball. Taurus spikes Zicky into the mat to score the victory!
Decay (Black Taurus & Crazzy Steve) w/ Havok & Rosemary def The Learning Tree (VSK & Zicky Dice) – BTI Exclusive
Josh Mathews and IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore return as they relive more of 2021’s greatest matches and moments! Plus, the winners of the remaining Year End Awards will be revealed.
Best of 2021: IMPACT World Champion Moose def Eddie Edwards (Full Metal Mayhem) – Turning Point
The Best of 2021 Part 2 kicks off with a look back at Moose’s first IMPACT World Title defense at Turning Point as he renewed his epic rivalry with Eddie Edwards in a brutal Full Metal Mayhem match. Tables, ladder, chairs and even kendo sticks were legal as Moose went on to retain the gold following a powerful spear!
Before they clash for the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles at Hard To Kill LIVE January 8th on pay-per-view, The IInspiration interrupt The Influence’s photo shoot. Much to the dismay of Kaleb With a K, the Knockouts World Tag Team Champions reveal that they have their own personal photographer and his name is Jai With an I. The IInspiration tell the world to tune in to their new talk show on next Thursday’s IMPACT! on AXS TV.
Best of 2021: The IInspiration def Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Decay – Bound For Glory
Speaking of The IInspiration, they made their IMPACT in-ring debut at IMPACT Wrestling’s biggest event of the year, Bound For Glory. Not only were they victorious but they dethroned the dominant duo of Havok and Rosemary to become the new Knockouts World Tag Team Champions in their very first match!
Knockouts Tag Team of the Year: Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering
As voted by you, our incredible IMPACT Wrestling fans, former Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering are revealed as the 2021 Knockouts Tag Team of the Year!
Eddie Edwards, Rich Swann, Willie Mack, Heath and Rhino prepare for Hardcore War against the unholy alliance of IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers and Violent By Design at Hard To Kill!
Best of 2021: IMPACT World Champion Kenny Omega def Sami Callihan (No Disqualification) – Slammiversary
The earth-shattering IMPACT World Title reign of Kenny Omega continued at Slammiversary when he went one-on-one with Sami Callihan in a match that heavily favored the “Death Machine”, a No Disqualification match. Callihan vowed to bring the IMPACT World Title back home to where it belonged but after a violent collision like no other, it was Omega who drove Callihan into a pile of thumbtacks with a One-Winged Angel to retain the championship!
Best of 2021: JONAH decimates Josh Alexander in his IMPACT debut – Turning Point
The self-proclaimed “Top Dog” of professional wrestling shocked the world when he made his IMPACT Wrestling debut at Turning Point, blindsiding and annihilating former IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander in the process. The two powerhouses will be unleashed when they collide in singles action at Hard To Kill.
X-Division Champion Josh Alexander def Petey Williams, Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Trey Miguel & Rohit Raju (Ultimate X) – Slammiversary
The high-flying, high-wire spectacle known as Ultimate X came to Slammiversary as surging champion Josh Alexander put his title on the line against Petey Williams, Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Trey Miguel and Rohit Raju. With the odds stacked against him, the “Walking Weapon” overcame the adversity to retain his championship in a match that produced countless jaw-dropping moments!
Men’s Wrestler of the Year: Josh Alexander
After a hard-fought year that saw him win the X-Division and IMPACT World Championships, Josh Alexander is revealed as the 2021 Men’s Wrestler of the Year!
Best of 2021: IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann def TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose (Title Unification) – Sacrifice
Rich Swann and Moose were on a collision course in the first quarter of 2021 and it all came to a head when they competed in a high-stakes Title Unification match at Sacrifice. In a career-defining performance, Rich Swann defeated Moose to become the new Unified IMPACT Wrestling World Champion!
W. Morrissey challenges IMPACT World Champion Moose and Matt Cardona in a huge Triple Threat showdown at Hard To Kill, LIVE January 8th on pay-per-view!
WARNING: Masha Slamovich arrives in IMPACT Wrestling next week!
Mercedes Martinez challenges Deonna Purrazzo to a match next Thursday on IMPACT!
Men’s Match of the Year: X-Division Champion Josh Alexander def TJP (Ironman Match) – BTI & IMPACT! June 3rd
History was made on June 3rd when Josh Alexander defended the X-Division Title against TJP in IMPACT Wrestling’s first-ever 60-minute Ironman Match. It was a grueling contest that spanned two programs as both competitors took each other beyond their absolute limits. Following a sudden death overtime round, Alexander would remain the X-Division Champion of the world!
Su Yung destroys Kimber Lee and Brandi Lauren for not delivering her the souls she demanded. Su reveals that she’s pregnant before uttering the words “Your time is near”.
IMPACT! goes off the air.
Next Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders, don’t miss the final IMPACT! before Hard To Kill featuring a loaded all-new lineup!