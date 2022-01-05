IMPACT! on AXS TV Preview: January 6, 2022

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Preview / January 5, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
It’s the last stop before Hard To Kill on an all-new, jam-packed edition of IMPACT! this Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders!
Before Deonna Purrazzo challenges Mickie James in what will certainly be a violent Texas Death Match for the Knockouts World Title at Hard To Kill, she must first get through the winner of the 2021 Knockouts Knockdown Tournament, Mercedes Martinez, this Thursday on IMPACT. Following a war of words between two of the planet’s most accomplished professional wrestlers, who will score the victory in this highly-anticipated contest?
A mere 48 hours before JONAH finally collides with Josh Alexander at Hard To Kill, he will step into the ring with one of IMPACT’s top powerhouses, Jake Something, this Thursday on IMPACT. As JONAH’s path of destruction continues, one can only imagine the physical message he is planning to send to Alexander at the expense of a poised-and-determined Jake Something. Will JONAH prove why he’s the self-proclaimed “Top Dog” or will Jake Something derail his momentum en route to IMPACT’s first pay-per-view of 2022?
The Knockouts Division will make history once again when they compete in the high-flying, high-wire spectacle known as Ultimate X for the very first time at Hard To Kill. But who will gain momentum heading into this Saturday’s monumental matchup? Find out when Tasha Steelz, Lady Frost and Chelsea Green battle IMPACT Digital Media Champion Jordynne Grace, Rachael Ellering and Rosemary in 6-Knockout tag team action this Thursday on IMPACT.
With Hardcore War on the horizon at Hard To Kill, a match to determine the all-important numbers advantage will take place this Thursday on IMPACT! when IMPACT World Tag Team Champion Karl Anderson battles Heath. Securing the victory in this match has the potential to turn the tide of war, meaning both competitors will stop at nothing to have their hand raised. Who will fire the first shot?
WARNING, Masha Slamovich makes her highly-anticipated arrival this Thursday on IMPACT. How will IMPACT Wrestling’s newest addition shake up the Knockouts Division? Tune in to find out.
Buckle up for hard-hitting tag team action as former X-Division Champion Ace Austin and Madman Fulton take on former owner of Swinger’s Palace, Johnny Swinger and Hernandez this Thursday on IMPACT. Which team will ring in the new year with a victory and move up the ladder in IMPACT’s stacked tag team ranks?
Your night begins Before the IMPACT this Thursday at 7/6c on AXS TV and 7:30pm ET on YouTube, featuring an exclusive match! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT with a recap of the latest action, a new Iceman’s Intel and more.
The action doesn’t stop once IMPACT! goes off the air. Stay tuned to AXS TV at 10/9c for IMPACT in 60, featuring the greatest matches and moments from the IMPACT career of former multi-time Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo!