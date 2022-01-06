IMPACT! on AXS TV Results: January 6, 2022

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Results / January 6, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
The night begins Before the IMPACT with an exclusive match!
Raj Singh w/ Rohit Raju vs Juice Robinson w/ David Finlay – BTI Exclusive Match
The first BTI of 2022 sees Raj Singh go one-on-one with Juice Robison as both competitors look to pick up a W to kick off the new year. Raj pulls Robinson’s hair. Moments later, Juice tries to return the favor but the tactic is less effective against someone who is bald. Rohit provides a distraction from ringside, allowing Raj to take control. Raj delivers a double stomp out of the corner for two. Juice builds momentum with a big spinebuster, followed by a running cannonball for a near fall. Juice locks in the Boston Crab but Rohit helps Raj get to the bottom rope in order to break the hold. Juice hits the Unprettier to win!
The final IMPACT! before Hard To Kill this Saturday is on the air!
Lady Frost, Chelsea Green & Tasha Steelz w/ Savannah Evans vs Digital Media Champion Jordynne Grace, Rachael Ellering & Rosemary w/ Havok
We get a preview of things to come at Hard To Kill in the first-ever Knockouts Ultimate X as the competitors battle it out in this six-Knockout tag. Rosemary hits a suplex on Tasha out of the corner, followed by a sliding clothesline. Rosemary does some serious damage as she locks in Upside Down. Rosemary heads to the outside where she’s met head-on with a big boot from Savannah. Ellering quickens the pace with a series of clotheslines to Tasha. The match begins to break down as Chelsea dives to the outside. Frost takes out everyone with a Moonsault off the top rope to the floor. Chelsea hits the Unprettier on Ellering to win the match and build momentum towards Ultimate X!
At Hard To Kill, Moose puts the IMPACT World Title on the line against Matt Cardona and W. Morrissey in a high-stakes Triple Threat showdown, LIVE this Saturday on pay-per-view! Moose says that he’s looking forward to proving to the world why he’s the greatest champion in all of professional wrestling.
JONAH vs Jake Something
48 hours before JONAH collides with Josh Alexander at Hard To Kill, he takes on poised powerhouse Jake Something tonight. After numerous attempts, Jake is able to take the big man off his feet with a running shoulder tackle. Jake hits a running spear in the corner, then soars through the air to take him out on the floor. JONAH comes back with a thunderous clothesline, followed by the top rope splash to win!
After the match, Hard To Kill comes early as Josh Alexander hits the ring! A brawl breaks out between the two heated rivals when security comes out. JONAH fights them off, then targets the previously injured ribs of Alexander with a running senton. JONAH lays him out with a top rope splash through a table!
Mickie James defends the Knockouts World Title against Deonna Purrazzo in a Texas Death Match at Hard To Kill, LIVE This Saturday on pay-per-view!
Masha Slamovich vs Sandra Moone
Masha Slamovich makes her highly-anticipated debut in the Knockouts Division as she takes on Sandra Moone. Masha makes quick work of her opponent, spiking Sandra into the mat to score the dominant victory!
Steve Maclin says that Gail Kim made a mistake granting Trey his wish, an X-Division Title defense against the undefeated Maclin at Hard To Kill. Gail overhears what he said and announces that if Maclin loses, he will never receive another X-Division Title opportunity as long as Trey is champion!
Gia Miller interviews Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green ahead of their high-stakes matchups at Hard To Kill. Gia recalls when Cardona inadvertently hit Chelsea in the head with a steel chair, a situation that was orchestrated by Moose. The power couple declares victory in their respective matches this Saturday on pay-per-view.
Deonna Purrazzo w/ Matthew Rehwoldt vs Mercedes Martinez
Knockouts World Champion Mickie James joins D’Lo Brown and Matt Striker on commentary for this clash of top Knockouts. Purrazzo charges at Martinez while she’s entering the ring, jumpstarting the match before the opening bell. Martinez gains the momentary advantage with a submission but Rehwoldt gets up on the apron. Purrazzo capitalizes off the distraction and begins to target the arm. Martinez hits a spinebuster for two. Martinez continues the assault with a spear off the apron. Purrazzo counters a pin attempt into a double arm submission to win!
Post-match, Mickie and Purrazzo stare each other down in the middle of the ring but there’s a no-contact clause in place until Hard To Kill!
Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The IInspiration host the first episode of their brand new talk show “All About II”, alongside their co-host Jai With an I. They’re quickly interrupted by their Hard To Kill challengers, The Influence who accuse The IInspiration of ripping off their talk show, “All About Me”!
Following tonight’s attack at the hands of JONAH, Josh Alexander is far from 100% going into Hard To Kill.
Ace Austin & Madman Fulton vs Johnny Swinger & Hernandez
Ace and Fulton attack Swinger and Hernandez from behind to gain the early advantage. Swinger uses his quickness to avoid incoming shots from Fulton, allowing him to escape from the corner. Swinger makes the tag to Hernandez who takes Fulton off his feet with a slingshot shoulder tackle. Hernandez hits a double suplex on both Ace and Fulton. Fulton comes back with a swinging slam to Hernandez, followed by a step-up splash from Ace to win!
After the bell, Swinger abandons Hernandez as he gets taken out with a steel chair assault to the shoulder!
W. Morrissey claims that he’ll be all on his own after winning the IMPACT World Title at Hard To Kill and that’s just how he likes it.
Don’t miss IMPACT Wrestling’s first pay-per-view of 2022, Hard To Kill, LIVE this Saturday at 8pm ET! Trey Miguel defends the X-Division Title against Steve Maclin. Jonathan Gresham defends the ROH World Championship against Chris Sabin. IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers and Violent By Design battle Heath, Rhino, Eddie Edwards, Willie Mack and Rich Swann in Hardcore War. Knockouts compete in Ultimate X for the very first time as Tasha Steelz, Lady Frost, Alisha, Digital Media Champion Jordynne Grace, Rosemary and Chelsea Green make history. Josh Alexander collides with JONAH. The IInspiration defend the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles against The Influence. Mickie James defends the Knockouts World Title against Deonna Purrazzo in a Texas Death Match. And in the main event, Moose defends the IMPACT World Title against Matt Cardona and W. Morrissey in a Triple Threat showdown!
IMPACT World Tag Team Champion Karl Anderson w/ Doc Gallows & Violent By Design (Eric Young, Joe Doering & Deaner) vs Heath w/ Rhino, Eddie Edwards, Willie Mack & Rich Swann – Winner Gains Advantage For Their Team in Hardcore War
Whoever wins this match will give their team the all-important numbers advantage in Hardcore War this Saturday at Hard To Kill! Tensions quickly escalate between the two groups, leading to them both being ejected from ringside. Heath delivers a series of fists in the corner. Anderson baits him in, sending Heath into the steel ring steps. Anderson wears Heath down for several minutes, targeting his shoulder. Heath tries to build momentum but Anderson uses the referee as a shield to shut him down. Anderson sidesteps, sending Heath shoulder-first into the steel post. Anderson hits the cutter to score the victory!
After the match, both teams return to the ring and a huge brawl erupts with Hardcore War on the horizon!
IMPACT! goes off the air.