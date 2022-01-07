Four-Way Clash Kicks off the Action on the Countdown to Hard To Kill

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / January 7, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
You don’t have to wait until Hard To Kill broadcasts LIVE around the world on pay-per-view to get a taste of the unrelenting action that IMPACT Wrestling brings to the table!
On the Countdown to Hard To Kill, streaming LIVE this Saturday at 7:30pm ET on YouTube, four of IMPACT’s most athletic stars collide as Chris Bey, Ace Austin, Jake Something and Laredo Kid square off in what promises to be a chaotic free-for-all.
Click here for everything you need to know about Hard To Kill, LIVE this Saturday on pay-per-view!