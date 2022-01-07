IMPACT! Photos: Tensions Boil Over Just 48 Hours Away From Hard To Kill

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Gallery / January 7, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Relive the final episode of IMPACT! before this Saturday’s loaded Hard To Kill pay-per-view event in this stunning ringside photo gallery!
Deonna Purrazzo sent a strong message to her Texas Death Match opponent at Hard To Kill, Knockouts World Champion Mickie James, with an impressive victory over Mercedes Martinez. Masha Slamovich made her highly-anticipated IMPACT debut as she dominated her opponent to put the entire Knockouts division on notice. Plus, JONAH delivered yet another brutal beatdown to Josh Alexander ahead of their titanic clash at Hard To Kill and more!
Click here for full IMPACT! results.