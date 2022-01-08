Exclusive: Mickie James Addresses Tonight’s Texas Death Match vs Deonna Purrazzo & Her Upcoming Royal Rumble Appearance

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Exclusive / January 8, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
In this exclusive clip from the site of tonight’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view event in Dallas, Texas, Knockouts World Champion Mickie James delivers one final message ahead of her Texas Death Match with longtime rival Deonna Purrazzo! Plus, “Hardcore Country” speaks on making history after being announced for this year’s WWE Royal Rumble match.
