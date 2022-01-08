Hard To Kill 2022 LIVE Results

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Results / January 8, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
TONIGHT, IMPACT Wrestling kicks off 2022 in a big way with the next must-see pay-per-view extravaganza, Hard To Kill, presented by the film The Free Fall. Championships will be defended, personal feuds will be settled and so much more LIVE from The Factory in Dallas, Texas!
The action begins on the Countdown to Hard To Kill, streaming LIVE on YouTube!
Madman Fulton vs Jake Something
Two athletic powerhouses collide in the first match of the night! Fulton takes control with a unique spinning slam off the top rope. Fulton soars through the air, hitting a thunderous crossbody for two. Something targets the throat of Fulton, then clotheslines him off the apron to the floor. Jake takes Fulton off his feet with a dive to the outside. Something hits a sitdown powerbomb for a near fall. Fulton hits back-to-back chokeslams but it’s not enough to keep Something down. Something comes back with the Black Hole Slam to win!
Jake Something def Madman Fulton