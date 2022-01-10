Hard To Kill 2022 Photos: IMPACT Wrestling Sets the Tone for an Unforgettable Year

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Gallery / January 10, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Relive the pay-per-view event that has the wrestling world buzzing in this jaw-dropping ringside photo gallery. This past Saturday at Hard To Kill from Dallas, Texas, history was made in the first-ever Knockouts Ultimate X match that saw Tasha Steelz earn a future Knockouts World Title opportunity. In a hard-hitting Triple Threat showdown for the IMPACT World Title, Moose overcame the odds to retain his championship against Matt Cardona and W. Morrissey. Plus, Josh Alexander and JONAH went beyond their limits in a personal grudge match where Alexander forced him to submit to the ankle lock. Witness these emotional moments and so much more!
Click here for full Hard To Kill 2022 results.